Altaris Partners, Llc Sells 4,250,498 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.88 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 679,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trean Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

