Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 16,110 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 661,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,828,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.