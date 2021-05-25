Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 119,240 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,240 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

