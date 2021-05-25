Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2,391.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500,510 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.