Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $989.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

