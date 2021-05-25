Alps Advisors Inc. Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

