Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,412.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,316.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,004.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

