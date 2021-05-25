Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 185.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

