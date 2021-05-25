Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $153,942,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $315.82 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

