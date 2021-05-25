Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

PCTY stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 150.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.62. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $119.05 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

