Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $16,624,565. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $604.45 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.24 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $588.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.42. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.