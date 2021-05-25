Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 300 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.