Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.60 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

