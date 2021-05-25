AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $21.51 on Monday. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.31.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Vera sold 32,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,835.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,314,766.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,919. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

