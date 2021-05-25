Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 271,132 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $66,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $18,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.