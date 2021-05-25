Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $81.46 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $81,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

