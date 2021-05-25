Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 291,397 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,397 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $78,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,122,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

