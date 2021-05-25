Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$35 million.

Shares of ALKT opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.