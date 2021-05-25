Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $16,624,565. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $604.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.24 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $588.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

