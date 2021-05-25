Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:AA opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 2.66. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 266.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 204,232 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 18.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $6,092,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

