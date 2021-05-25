Alchemint Standards Trading Down 38% This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $147,945.63 and $25.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00352394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00181213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003848 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00821701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

