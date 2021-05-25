Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

