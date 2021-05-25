Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 208,100 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -60.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

