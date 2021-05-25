Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $16.94 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQV opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.