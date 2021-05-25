Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 137,400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.