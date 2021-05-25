AirSwap (AST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.29 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 89.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, AirSwap has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $37.28 million and approximately $20.29 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00970289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.71 or 0.10140014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00086523 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

