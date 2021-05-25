Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Agora (NASDAQ:API) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Agora stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86.

Several analysts have commented on API shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

