AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 May 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a may 21 dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

