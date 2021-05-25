Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Agilysys stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

