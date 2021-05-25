Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

