Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.04 on Monday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

