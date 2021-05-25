AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.25. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 535,522 shares changing hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

