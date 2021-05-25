AF Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,469,980. The company has a market cap of $574.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

