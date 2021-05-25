aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $139.64 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. aelf has a total market cap of $139.64 million and approximately $33.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.49 or 0.01002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.92 or 0.10923127 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.