Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $19.65 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $136.47. 2,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

