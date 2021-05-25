Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $14.37 Million Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECF. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,094. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

