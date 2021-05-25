Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.55. 9,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,887. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.78 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.34. The company has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

