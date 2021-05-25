Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADVM. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

