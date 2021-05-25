Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AMS opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of £588.25 million and a PE ratio of 70.90. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.30 ($3.92).

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

