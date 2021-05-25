Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $7.34. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 879,457 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

