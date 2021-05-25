Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.25.

WMS stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,648,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

