Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $58,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

