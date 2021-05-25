adToken (ADT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,402.00

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One adToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, adToken has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a total market capitalization of $874,310.44 and approximately $2,402.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00887794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.27 or 0.09230733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

