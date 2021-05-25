Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

