ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

