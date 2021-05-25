Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $28.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

ACET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $25,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,552 over the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,402 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACET stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $438.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.45. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

