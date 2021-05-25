Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich Acquires 4,927 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,367.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PEO opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 582,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.