Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich Acquires 4,927 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,367.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PEO opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
