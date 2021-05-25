Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.