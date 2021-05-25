Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 60,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,378. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.45 million, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABST. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

