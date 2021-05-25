Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

